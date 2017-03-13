Feds: N.D., Idaho, California can exp...

Feds: N.D., Idaho, California can expect flooding this spring

Thursday

Northern North Dakota has the greatest risk of major flooding this spring, while moderate flooding is possible over southern Idaho in the Snake River basin, according to NOAA's Spring Outlook released Thursday. California, which saw extensive flooding in February, is susceptible to additional flooding from possible storms through the remainder of the wet season and later, from snowmelt.

