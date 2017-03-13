Fargo City Commissioner Piepkorn not ...

Fargo City Commissioner Piepkorn not worried about possible recall

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says he's not bothered by a group calling for his recall over of his stance on refugee resettlement. The secretary of state is now reviewing the proposed recall petition to determine if it can be circulated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 14 Well Well 23
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Mar 14 Well Well 5
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 9
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,712 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC