Fargo City Commissioner Piepkorn not worried about possible recall
Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says he's not bothered by a group calling for his recall over of his stance on refugee resettlement. The secretary of state is now reviewing the proposed recall petition to determine if it can be circulated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|23
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|5
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|9
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC