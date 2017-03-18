Development Group Says Yankton Needs More Workers
Yankton doesn't have enough workers, Yankton Area Progressive Growth officials say, and the problem will worsen in the next few months. The workforce problem isn't new, organization President John Kramer said during a meeting earlier this month, and the city needs more than 250 additional workers over the next two to three years, the Yankton Press & Dakotan reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|23
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|5
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|9
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC