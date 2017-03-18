Development Group Says Yankton Needs ...

Development Group Says Yankton Needs More Workers

Yankton doesn't have enough workers, Yankton Area Progressive Growth officials say, and the problem will worsen in the next few months. The workforce problem isn't new, organization President John Kramer said during a meeting earlier this month, and the city needs more than 250 additional workers over the next two to three years, the Yankton Press & Dakotan reported.

