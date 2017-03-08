Dakota Pipeline protests come to Wall Street: Native American...

Native Americans and supporters take to New York's City Hall in the first wave of a nationwide divestment campaign In less than 60 days in office, President Donald Trump has set back the nation and the entire planet at least 30 years when it comes to the looming environmental challenges we face from climate change and increasing fresh water scarcity. Imagine Trump as an evil version of Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown, the mad scientist in "Back to the Future" who offers Marty McFly a joyride into the past in his DeLorean, while clad in a snappy Make America Great Again baseball cap.

