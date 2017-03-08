Dakota Pipeline protests come to Wall...

Dakota Pipeline protests come to Wall Street: Native American...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salon.com

Native Americans and supporters take to New York's City Hall in the first wave of a nationwide divestment campaign In less than 60 days in office, President Donald Trump has set back the nation and the entire planet at least 30 years when it comes to the looming environmental challenges we face from climate change and increasing fresh water scarcity. Imagine Trump as an evil version of Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown, the mad scientist in "Back to the Future" who offers Marty McFly a joyride into the past in his DeLorean, while clad in a snappy Make America Great Again baseball cap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Feb 24 Petrol tastes awf... 4
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Feb '17 WasteWater 22
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 9
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC