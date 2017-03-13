Couple's mission is to visit all 50 states before turning 50
About seven years ago, the Rockwoods made a family pact to visit all 50 states before they each turned 50. Last week, one of the Rockwoods met his goal, just two weeks before his birthday. Exploring and learning about states is nothing new for Sheila and Gib Rockwood of Calistoga, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|23
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|5
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|9
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC