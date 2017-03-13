Coins honoring Officer Moszer available for Fundraiser
The North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police is holding a fundraiser to help members of the Moszer family and officers travel for a ceremony where Officer Jason Moszer's name will be engraved on the wall of the National Law Enforcement Memorial. Limited edition coins will be on sale starting Wednesday for $15.00 at the Fargo Police department.
