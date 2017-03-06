Catch 'The Great American Occultation...

Catch 'The Great American Occultation' of Aldebaran Saturday Night

Friday Mar 3

Ever watch the Moon cover up a star? There's a great chance to see just such an event this coming weekend, when the waxing gibbous Moon occults the bright star Aldebaran for much of North America on Saturday night, March 4th. Shining at magnitude +0.85, Aldebaran is the brightest star that lies along the Moon's path in the current epoch, and is one of four +1st magnitude stars that the Moon can occult.

