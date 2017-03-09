Always Sunny Season 12 Finale Review

Always Sunny Season 12 Finale Review

Thursday Mar 9

Always Sunny closes up shop on its twelfth season with a handsomely hilarious episode that left us with, of all things, a couple of cliffhangers. Is Dennis really gone? What will become of Charlie and the Waitress now that he's finally gotten his wish after so long and almost instantly regretted it? There's a lot more up in the air by the end of "Dennis' Double Life" than you get in your usual Sunny season finale.

