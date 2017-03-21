A debate for the Sons of the American...

A debate for the Sons of the American Revolution

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The caller on my office phone asked, "John, this is Bill Hay with the Sons of the American Revolution a Would you be interested in coming to our meeting to have a discussion on the Electoral College?" For the Sons of the American Revolution in Coweta Falls, the answer is "Of course." After all, they do a great job in the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 17 hr Native ... 24
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... 18 hr Native ... 6
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 9
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC