A debate for the Sons of the American Revolution
The caller on my office phone asked, "John, this is Bill Hay with the Sons of the American Revolution a Would you be interested in coming to our meeting to have a discussion on the Electoral College?" For the Sons of the American Revolution in Coweta Falls, the answer is "Of course." After all, they do a great job in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|17 hr
|Native ...
|24
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|18 hr
|Native ...
|6
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|9
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC