4th Native Women in Film Festival Highlights Anti-Pipeline Cause

Ojibwe Nation tribal member Winona LaDuke - Ralph Nader's vice presidential candidate on the Green Party ticket in 2000 - appeared Feb. 23 at the 4th Native Women in Film Film Festival, where an anti-pipeline documentary about LaDuke world premiered. Another indigenous rights movement notable - Pearl Means, widow of American Indian Movement leader Russell Means - flew in from North Dakota to co-present the documentary she executive produced, End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock at the filmfest at Laemmle's Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, California.

