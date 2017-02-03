Zoologists say dead whale in Norway full of plastic bags

In this handout photo from the University of Bergen taken on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, researchers from the university lay out plastic bags found inside the stomach of a two-ton whale that was beached in shallow waters off... . In this handout photo from the University of Bergen taken on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, researchers from the university show plastic bags found inside the stomach of a two-ton whale that was beached in shallow waters off Sot... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.