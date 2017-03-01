WI State Patrol dispersing Dakota Acc...

WI State Patrol dispersing Dakota Access camps, not wearing name tags, badge numbers

Monday Feb 27 Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

Seventeen Wisconsin State Patrol troopers sent to North Dakota to help disperse an encampment of Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters aren't wearing name tags or numbers on their uniforms during their nine-day assignment. The state Department of Transportation says the anonymity is intended to protect the officers' privacy in an emotionally charged situation but the decision faces criticism from civil rights advocates, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sunday.

