Trump's Beltway: Trump doubles Mar-a-Lago membership fee to $200K
Donald Trump has drawn fire after a report he doubled the membership fee for his Mar-a-Lago club to $200,000 after being elected President. The Times notes a number of business leaders affected by Trump's policy agenda belong to the club.
