The Latest: Prosecutor: Suspect did not take hostages
The Latest on the manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting at a North Dakota state trooper, stealing a car with a baby inside : A North Dakota prosecutor says the suspect accused of shooting at a state trooper did not take hostages before shooting himself in an apartment. Ramsey County State's Attorney Kari Agotness said in a statement Saturday that while other people were in the Devils Lake apartment with 23-year-old Daniel TwoHearts, "this was not a hostage situation."
