The Latest: Environmental groups criticize pipeline notice
The Latest on the Dakota Access pipeline being built to carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois : Environmental groups are criticizing an Army decision to end study of a disputed Dakota Access pipeline river crossing and clear the way for completion of the $3.8 billion project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The Army notified Congress on Tuesday that it will allow the pipeline to cross under the Missouri River in North Dakota, the last big chunk of construction.
