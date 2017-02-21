SUV, Semi drivers both end up in ditc...

SUV, Semi drivers both end up in ditch near Hillsboro Wednesday, February 22

19 hrs ago Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

A Canadian man had to be cut from his vehicle after it rolled and landed on its top in water north of Hillsboro Monday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 10:40 p.m., an SUV was northbound on I-29 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the icy road.

