Senate committee approves funding for medical pot program Wednesday, February 22

Senate committee approves funding for medical pot program

The state Health Department estimates that five out of every 1,000 North Dakotans will use medical marijuana when it's available, and the agency has built a budget around that. Voters in November backed a measure that allows patients to use marijuana with a qualifying medical condition.

