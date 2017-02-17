Sales from Ca on City High School junior's meatball stand to go to Standing Rock Sioux tribe
Canon City High School junior Alyssa Lopez sells meatballs Saturday as people work their way through the 15th annual Chocolate Walk. All of her proceeds will go to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota.
Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
