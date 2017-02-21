Oil trigger repeal helps save state m...

Oil trigger repeal helps save state millions

State budget cuts have many departments in a bind, but according to a statistic released Tuesday it could be much worse. The recent oil slump hit North Dakotans' pockets where it hurts, but a bold decision by the legislature in 2015 saved the state from even deeper debt.

