Oil trigger repeal helps save state millions
State budget cuts have many departments in a bind, but according to a statistic released Tuesday it could be much worse. The recent oil slump hit North Dakotans' pockets where it hurts, but a bold decision by the legislature in 2015 saved the state from even deeper debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFYR-TV Bismarck.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Feb 5
|WasteWater
|22
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|9
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC