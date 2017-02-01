North Dakota's first opioid clinic ex...

North Dakota's first opioid clinic exceeds expectations

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Less than six months after opening, Minot's opioid treatment clinic is busier than its corporate owners anticipated it would be. Mark Schaefer, CMS regional manager in Minot, says while methadone doesn't produce a drug-induced high, it is addictive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 1 hr WasteWater 5
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,468,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC