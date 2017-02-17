North Dakota natives make big screen magic
Submitteda SPhoto Fargo native Nick Fink, stars in the award winning film titled "The Great & The Small." Fink portrays Scott, a 26-year-old man who decides to walk away from a life of petty crime and restore the bond between his love interest and their infant son.
