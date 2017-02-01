North Dakota lawmakers again mull sexual discrimination bill

Christopher Dodson, executive director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference, testified against HB 1386, a bill dealing with discrimination based on a persons sexual orientation, at a hearing in front of the House Human Services Committee in the state capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Bismarck, N.D. less Christopher Dodson, executive director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference, testified against HB 1386, a bill dealing with discrimination based on a persons sexual orientation, at a hearing in front of the ... more BISMARCK, N.D. - A woman who described herself a "proud mom of a young gay man" told North Dakota lawmakers Wednesday that failure to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation discourages people from living in the state, including her own son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.