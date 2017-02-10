North Dakota House kills sexual discrimination measure
Fargo Democrat Josh Boschee is the state's first openly gay legislator and is the main sponsor of the legislation. Boschee and others say that many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people fear they could lose their jobs or residences under current state law.
