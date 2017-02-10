NDDOT to begin repair work to guardra...

NDDOT to begin repair work to guardrails on the Backwater Bridge Feb. 10

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Valley News Live

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says they will begin repair work to the guardrails on the Backwater Bridge Friday, Feb. 10. The NDDOT says that the cleanup efforts are part of the Morton County Sheriff's Department's approach to open Highway 1806.

