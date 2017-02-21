ND teacher shortage persists; student loan relief for teachers available
North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler said teacher shortages exist in 14 subjects in North Dakota, a finding that will make instructors in those subjects eligible for student loan relief and other benefits. North Dakota Department of Public Instruction data documents shortages in the 14 subject areas, Baesler said in a press release.
