N.D. Compassionate Care Act writer: c...

N.D. Compassionate Care Act writer: changes by legislature are heartbreaking

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

It's been nearly three months since North Dakotans approved the use of medical marijuana, but the legislature is still working on how to roll it out. Anita Morgan, one of the writers behind the North Dakota Compassionate Care Act, said the proposed changes by the legislature are stunning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Sun Mikey 25
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC