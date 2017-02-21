Measure proposes moratorium on North ...

Measure proposes moratorium on North Dakota wind energy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Worried North Dakota's burgeoning wind-energy industry may be threatening the state's coal-fired power plants, a Republican lawmaker has proposed legislation that would halt wind-generation projects for two years. Mandan Sen. Dwight Cook said the state's wind industry enjoys more favorable tax incentives and less onerous regulations than coal factories, putting them at an unfair advantage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Feb 5 WasteWater 22
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 9
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC