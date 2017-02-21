Measure proposes moratorium on North Dakota wind energy
Worried North Dakota's burgeoning wind-energy industry may be threatening the state's coal-fired power plants, a Republican lawmaker has proposed legislation that would halt wind-generation projects for two years. Mandan Sen. Dwight Cook said the state's wind industry enjoys more favorable tax incentives and less onerous regulations than coal factories, putting them at an unfair advantage.
