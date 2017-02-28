Local bill aimed at protesters could ...

Local bill aimed at protesters could hit home for some Oklahoma environmentalists

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

As environmental activists continue to look at ways to spread their message, an Oklahoma lawmaker hopes to put punishments in place for trespassers who try to impede or damage energy sites. President Trump nominated former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, an agency his office sued more than a dozen times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi... Feb 24 Petrol tastes awf... 4
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Feb 5 WasteWater 22
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 9
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC