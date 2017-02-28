Local bill aimed at protesters could hit home for some Oklahoma environmentalists
As environmental activists continue to look at ways to spread their message, an Oklahoma lawmaker hopes to put punishments in place for trespassers who try to impede or damage energy sites. President Trump nominated former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, an agency his office sued more than a dozen times.
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Feb 24
|Petrol tastes awf...
|4
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Feb 5
|WasteWater
|22
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|9
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
