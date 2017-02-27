Fritz Koenig, sculptor whose art withstood 9/11 attack, dies
Alabama could be close to ending its one-of-a-kind practice of allowing judges to hand down death sentences despite a jury's recommendation for life in prison. Bills to curtail transgender people's access to public restrooms are pending in a dozen states, but even in conservative bastions such as Texas and Arkansas they may be doomed by high-powered opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Feb 24
|Petrol tastes awf...
|4
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Feb 5
|WasteWater
|22
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|9
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC