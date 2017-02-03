For the Protesters at Standing Rock, It's Back to Pipeline Purgatory
On Tuesday evening, Kevin Cramer, a Republican congressman from North Dakota, announced in a video statement that completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which had been indefinitely delayed since December 4th, "now has its final green light." The Department of the Army had confirmed to him, he said, that it would soon issue the permit required to dig the pipeline's last segment, under Lake Oahe, on the Missouri River, half a mile upstream from the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.
