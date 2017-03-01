Fargo native appointed to PSC
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum appointed Brian Kroshus to the North Dakota Public Service Commission , emphasizing his background as a business and community leader and his experience in looking out for the public interest. Kroshus is currently group publisher for Mandan-based Lee Agri-Media, leading a staff of 150 employees for the nation's largest network of agricultural newspapers across a 15-state region.
