Charitable donation
Submitted Photo Enbridge Pipelines donated retired fleet vehicles to 20 emergency response organizations in North Dakota and Minnesota. The presentation was made during the 63rd annual State Fire School held in Minot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Feb 24
|Petrol tastes awf...
|4
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Feb 5
|WasteWater
|22
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|9
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC