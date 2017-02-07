Big Game book seeks entries

The upcoming seventh edition of the North Dakota Big Game Records Book will be published in the spring of 2017 but there is still time for hunters to submit qualifying entries. Jamestown's Lyle Hanson, creator and publisher of the first six editions, turned the reins over to Garrison-based outdoor writer Patricia Stockdill, who is compiling the upcoming edition.

