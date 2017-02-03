Baby in stolen car safe

Law enforcement officials in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota are on the lookout for a man accused of shooting at a trooper, leading officers on a chase and stealing two cars, including one that had a baby inside. A trooper tried to pull over a pickup truck with a loud exhaust on Interstate 29 at Grand Forks about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

