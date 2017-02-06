Analysts Say Dakota Protests Changed Oil Pipeline 'Landscape' Forever
Energy companies and pipeline developers must consider selling the merits of pipeline projects to communities before beginning construction, analysts told reporters. The massive demonstrations against the so-called DAPL, they add, were definitely a wake-up call for the energy industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Feb 5
|WasteWater
|22
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|9
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC