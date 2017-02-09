Across the Region: Civil rights suit ...

Across the Region: Civil rights suit from pipeline foes unlikely to succeed

Thursday

Dakota Access Pipeline opponents involved in a violent clash with police in North Dakota in November are unlikely to succeed in a lawsuit alleging excessive force and civil rights violations, a federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland didn't immediately rule on a motion filed Monday by law enforcement to dismiss the lawsuit, but he did deny an earlier request by pipeline opponents to bar police from using such things as chemical agents and water sprays as a means of dispersing crowds of protesters.

