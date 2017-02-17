3 Tribes Museum holds 3 special colle...

3 Tribes Museum holds 3 special collections

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The extensive records collection of the Indian Claims Commission era from the late longtime Minot attorney Jonathan C. Eaton Jr. are among three special collections of historical value in the Three Tribes Museum near New Town. Marilyn Hudson , longtime administrator of the Three Tribes Museum, said Eaton and his wife, Betty, were good friends of the museum, visiting the facility and making a number of donations, including the Eaton collection, a large blue vase made by the Three Tribes Stoneware program in the 1960s and a western painting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Feb 5 WasteWater 22
call in live talk radio Dec '16 Edward 1
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... Dec '16 Waco1910 9
News North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for... Dec '16 Bed Flea Bugs 2
Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK Nov '16 pyonari 1
News Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi... Nov '16 Reason 13
News Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
See all North Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC