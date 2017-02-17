3 Tribes Museum holds 3 special collections - An AP Member Exchange shared by the Minot Daily News.

3 Tribes Museum holds 3 special colle...

3 Tribes Museum holds 3 special collections

Marilyn Hudson, longtime administrator of the Three Tribes Museum, said Eaton and his wife, Betty, were good friends of the museum, visiting the facility and making a number of donations, including the Eaton collection, a large blue vase made by the Three Tribes Stoneware program in the 1960s and a western painting. The Eaton collection and two others at the museum _ the Cross collection and the Wilson collection _ are directly related to North Dakota history in general and to the Three Affiliated Tribes in particular, said Hudson.

