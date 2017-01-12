Unmitigated Gall in North Dakota Legislature Now in Uproar about...
The videos filmed by Unicorn Riot at Standing Rock were unforgettable depicting pepper spraying Native people, using attack dogs, high frequency noise weapons, batons, pepper spray, etc. Now, the ND Legislature is contorting itself fiscally to determine who and how this $22 million will be paid for.The police action was at the request of the Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners corporate Chairman and went through the Governor of ND, Jack Dalrymple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|call in live talk radio
|Dec 27
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC