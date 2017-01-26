Trump clears way for controversial oi...

Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines

U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders on Tuesday smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines in a move to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order to advance construction of the Dakota Access pipeline at the White House in Washington January 24, 2017.

