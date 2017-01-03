Starting a Marijuana Business: A State By State Guide
California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada recently passed laws legalizing the recreational use of marijuana . Arkansas, Florida and North Dakota enacted medical marijuana initiatives, bringing the total of states that allow some form of marijuana use to 33. National prohibitions against interstate cannabis commerce and federal banking and drug laws are keeping big companies at bay, which opens the door for small businesses and startups to establish dispensaries, retail stores, cultivators, processing, manufacturing and testing facilities.
