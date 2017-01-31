Senator: Army Corp told to approve Dakota pipeline easement
The Dakota Access project, which is mostly... . FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file photo shows the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, N.D. The first seasonal flood outlook from the National Weather Ser... BISMARCK, N.D. - The Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said on Tuesday.
