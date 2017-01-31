Senator: Army Corp told to approve Dakota pipeline easement
The Acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with an easement necessary to complete the Dakota Access pipeline, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said on Tuesday. Hoeven issued a statement late in the evening after he said Acting Army Secretary Robert Speer informed him of the decision.
