Place Names: Rosebery and Ross Spur
Rosebery, on Slocan Lake, was originally known as Wilson Creek, the body of water that flows through it. The creek was first mentioned in the Nelson Miner of June 25, 1892 : "The Hill brothers came down from the head of Slocan lake on Thursday 16th a It is their intention to start a sawmill at Wilson creek, four miles above Eldorado city [New Denver] a " In a letter of March 16, 1906 to James White of the Canadian Geographic Survey, postmaster William E. Marshall suggested the creek honoured "an Englishman named John Wilson.
