Pipeline Protesters Decry North Dakota Bills That - Criminalize' Protests

Saturday Jan 14

Protesters against the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline have expressed dismay at a new slate of bills proposed this week by North Dakota's Republican-led and largely oil-friendly state legislature that, if passed, could potentially upend their months-long protest movement. The bills, motivated by residents' frustration with the ongoing protests in the southern part of the state where the Oceti Sakowin camp is located, would make it a crime for adults to wear masks at protests - similar to the law that lasted for nearly 50 years that was aimed at the Ku Klux Klan - and exempt a driver from liability if they unintentionally injure or kill a pedestrian obstructing traffic on a public road or highway.

