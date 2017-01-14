Pipeline Protesters Decry North Dakota Bills That - Criminalize' Protests

Protesters against the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline have expressed dismay at a new slate of bills proposed this week by North Dakota's Republican-led and largely oil-friendly state legislature that, if passed, could potentially upend their months-long protest movement. The bills, motivated by residents' frustration with the ongoing protests in the southern part of the state where the Oceti Sakowin camp is located, would make it a crime for adults to wear masks at protests - similar to the law that lasted for nearly 50 years that was aimed at the Ku Klux Klan - and exempt a driver from liability if they unintentionally injure or kill a pedestrian obstructing traffic on a public road or highway.

