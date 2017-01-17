Park rangers rescue man who spent the night beneath snow
Search teams have rescued a 58-year-old North Dakota man who got lost in Rocky Mountain National Park and spent a frigid night in deep snow. The hiker has been identified as Sheldon Seaborn of Grand Forks, who veered off of the North Longs Peak Trail on Friday.
