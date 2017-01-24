North Dakota Sunday Shopping Bill Wou...

North Dakota Sunday Shopping Bill Would Lift No-Shopping-Before-Noon Rule

A bill before legislators in North Dakota would lift the current ban on shopping before noon on Sundays that some think is outdated and makes no sense. The state has the most restrictive "blue laws" - rules to reinforce religious standards - in the nation, but some say there are benefits other than religion.

