North Dakota Sunday Shopping Bill Would Lift No-Shopping-Before-Noon Rule
A bill before legislators in North Dakota would lift the current ban on shopping before noon on Sundays that some think is outdated and makes no sense. The state has the most restrictive "blue laws" - rules to reinforce religious standards - in the nation, but some say there are benefits other than religion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|call in live talk radio
|Dec 27
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC