North Dakota Republicans in Congress back Trump
North Dakota's two Republicans in Congress are standing with President Donald Trump in his executive order on immigration, while the lone Democrat in the state delegation calls the order "outrageous." Trump's move temporarily bars refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. The move has sparked widespread protest.
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|46 min
|Trifecta Of Success
|1
|call in live talk radio
|Dec '16
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
