North Dakota lawmaker wants to increase speed limit on some highways to 80 mph

A North Dakota state lawmaker has introduced legislation to increase the speed limit on "access-controlled, paved and divided, multi-lane interstate highways" from 75 mph to 80 mph. Sen. Lonnie Laffen, R-Grand Forks, said it's an effort to allow drivers to be more efficient on the roads, and pointed out vehicles have become safer over time, The Bismarck Tribute reported.

