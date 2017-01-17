North Dakota lawmaker wants to increase speed limit on some highways to 80 mph
A North Dakota state lawmaker has introduced legislation to increase the speed limit on "access-controlled, paved and divided, multi-lane interstate highways" from 75 mph to 80 mph. Sen. Lonnie Laffen, R-Grand Forks, said it's an effort to allow drivers to be more efficient on the roads, and pointed out vehicles have become safer over time, The Bismarck Tribute reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Add your comments below
North Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|call in live talk radio
|Dec 27
|Edward
|1
|Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|11
|North Dakota officials pledge 'humane' help for...
|Dec '16
|Bed Flea Bugs
|2
|Chunky Wooden Bedroom Furniture UK
|Nov '16
|pyonari
|1
|Trump holds ownership share in Dakota Access Pi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|13
|Republican senator: Pipeline protesters should ...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|north dakota pulling genicide on ametican indi...
|Nov '16
|Reason
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC