North Dakota Grain Dealers Association to Host 105th Annual...
The North Dakota Grain Dealers Association will hold its 105th Annual Convention & Industry Show at the Fargo Holiday Inn January 15-17, 2017. Approximately 900 people are expected for the event, consisting of grain elevator managers, farmers, grain industry personnel, suppliers and spouses.
